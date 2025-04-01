Mosaic Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 22,764 PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Mosaic Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,461,000 after buying an additional 1,941,964 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,875,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,104,000. JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,102,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,914,000.

Shares of PYLD stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

