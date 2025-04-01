Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Purchased by Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture raised its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bel Fuse comprises 13.0% of Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 10.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BELFB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 0.9 %

BELFB opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.74 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.41 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.56%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

