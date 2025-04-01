HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.55 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

