Mosaic Financial Group LLC Buys 1,988 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Mosaic Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

