Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,587 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Balchem were worth $60,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Balchem in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCPC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti raised Balchem to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Balchem in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $166.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.27. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $137.69 and a 12 month high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.96 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%. Analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

