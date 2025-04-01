Short Interest in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Increases By 27.8%

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 57,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Down 1.1 %

Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Gulf Island Fabrication has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $105.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the third quarter worth $260,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.