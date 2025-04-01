Short Interest in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Grows By 28.0%

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,210,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 8,760,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
A number of analysts recently commented on BN shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.
NYSE:BN opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.29. Brookfield has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.72 and a beta of 1.65.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
