Short Interest in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Expands By 27.8%

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 50.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAZ stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

