Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 447,292 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,292 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Azenta were worth $70,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 21.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Azenta by 285.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 23,132 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Azenta by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Stock Up 0.1 %

AZTA opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $63.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZTA. TD Cowen raised Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZTA

Azenta Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.