Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $73.55 Million Stock Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 29,948.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,214,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $73,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 3,248.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the third quarter worth $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 0.74. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $18.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Baird R W raised shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

