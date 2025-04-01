Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65,701 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $72,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on R shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Ryder System Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE R opened at $143.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $171.78. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.31.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.22%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

