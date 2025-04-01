Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,575 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,980 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $65,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

GGAL opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

