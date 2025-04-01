Allianz SE Takes $247,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,160 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,127,000. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,460,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $231.41 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.88 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.32.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.79.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

