Allianz SE Makes New $86,000 Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,365,000 after acquiring an additional 301,772 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,016,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 207,484 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,024,119,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9377 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

