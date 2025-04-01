Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Down 15.8% – Should You Sell?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) was down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 20,132,318 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 8,619,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Stock Down 15.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.03.

Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrise Resources plc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sunrise Resources

About Sunrise Resources

In other news, insider James Cole bought 39,764,880 shares of Sunrise Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £795,297.60 ($1,027,516.28). Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

