Allstate Corp Takes $950,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $110.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $111.14. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.53.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.40.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

