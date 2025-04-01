Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective (down from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.18.

NYSE STZ opened at $183.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

