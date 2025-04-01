Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT stock opened at $115.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.13 and a 200-day moving average of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

