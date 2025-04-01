Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 719 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of DexCom by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $141.99.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $990,668.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at $22,063,918.86. This represents a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

