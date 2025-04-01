Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 11,700 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 34.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 778,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 201,360 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 842,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,086 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

