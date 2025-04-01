Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $297,000 Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

