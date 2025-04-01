New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,960,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 39,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,305,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,262,000 after purchasing an additional 181,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LTC Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,260,000 after purchasing an additional 55,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,425,000 after buying an additional 68,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties stock opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $34.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 25 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 6.45%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.22%.

LTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

