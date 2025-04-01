8,702 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $187,606,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,952,000 after purchasing an additional 918,078 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 508.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 946,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,911,000 after purchasing an additional 790,974 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,279,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,028,000 after purchasing an additional 630,768 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3,155.8% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 449,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,501,000 after buying an additional 435,495 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $122.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.19. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $212,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,486.50. This trade represents a 14.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $838,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,135 shares in the company, valued at $34,365,457.50. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,212. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPT. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.76.

About Camden Property Trust



Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

