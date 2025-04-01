Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,413,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,250,157,000 after purchasing an additional 767,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,761,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,612,395,000 after acquiring an additional 194,472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,402,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,569,000 after acquiring an additional 173,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $951,263,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,972,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,266,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Prologis Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $132.57. The firm has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.