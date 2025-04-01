B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 5,322 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $341,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $419.95 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.50 and a 52 week high of $548.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $437.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

