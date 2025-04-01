UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $46.12 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.12.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th.

UDR opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 180.78, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. UDR has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s payout ratio is 688.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 5,335.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

