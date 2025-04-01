B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 41,660 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,660 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:FOUR opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,287,295.20. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

