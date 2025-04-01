Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Position Lifted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 135,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.6% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $123.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.53. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.54 and a fifty-two week high of $123.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.86%. Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $122.55 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on BECN

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.