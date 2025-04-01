Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 57,146 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,023,000 after purchasing an additional 949,407 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,300. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Argus downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

