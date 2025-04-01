Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 511 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in GSK by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in GSK by 73.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.3932 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 98.74%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

