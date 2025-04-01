ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Update

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the February 28th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ZK International Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZKIN opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. ZK International Group has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

