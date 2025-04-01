Summit Financial LLC Buys 4,103 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,099 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 68.2% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,907 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $352,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.7 %

DIS stock opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $178.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Prescient Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

