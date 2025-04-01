Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ) Short Interest Up 30.2% in March

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 63,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Yunhong Green CTI Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ YHGJ opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. Yunhong Green CTI has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.01.

About Yunhong Green CTI

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

