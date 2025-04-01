Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ) Short Interest Up 30.2% in March

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 63,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Yunhong Green CTI Trading Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ YHGJ opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. Yunhong Green CTI has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.01.
About Yunhong Green CTI
