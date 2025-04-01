Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

