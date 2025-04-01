Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $341,000 Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,885 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,567 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 181,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ADX stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.