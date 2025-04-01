Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $8.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FULC opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $155.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.20.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Featured Stories

