British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 25.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,863 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 89.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BTI. UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 2.1 %

BTI stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

