Norges Bank Buys Shares of 558,366 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 558,366 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,579,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LFUS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 101,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 195,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 54,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $196.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.13. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

