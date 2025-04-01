Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $179.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.22. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.