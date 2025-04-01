Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $258.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

