Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 1,341 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after buying an additional 21,092 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at about $841,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,167,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $2,140,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $176.76 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $248.47. The company has a market capitalization of $238.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TM. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

