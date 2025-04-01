Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $129.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.22. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $115.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.45.

Vanguard Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Energy ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.9487 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

