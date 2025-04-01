Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 5,077 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26,367.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,856,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,446 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,892.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,148,000 after purchasing an additional 698,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,039,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,541 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,006.1% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 111,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after buying an additional 108,685 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $244.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.81 and a one year high of $277.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.40 and a 200 day moving average of $257.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.4516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

