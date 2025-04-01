Axiom Investors LLC DE Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Datadog by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Datadog by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.22.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock opened at $99.21 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.53, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.88.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $3,528,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,527.04. This represents a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $862,646.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,276.84. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,412 shares of company stock worth $75,444,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

