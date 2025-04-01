835 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after buying an additional 2,603,248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,420 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,157 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,596 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $221.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.14. The company has a market cap of $219.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.9188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

