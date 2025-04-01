Axiom Investors LLC DE Reduces Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Axiom Investors LLC DE reduced its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161,128 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Camtek were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Camtek by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Camtek by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Camtek by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Camtek by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Camtek Price Performance

CAMT opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.64. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $56.49 and a 52-week high of $140.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. On average, analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

