AIA Group Ltd Acquires 323 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UGI news, insider Michael Sharp bought 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,039.80. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

UGI Trading Up 0.7 %

UGI opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

