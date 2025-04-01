Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 21,115 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6,208,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 620,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,145,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,306,000 after purchasing an additional 87,097 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $156,708.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,497.38. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,075 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

