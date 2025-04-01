Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,418 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNDX. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $205,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,875.50. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neil Gallagher sold 4,618 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $71,579.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,972.50. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,683 shares of company stock worth $336,087 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.