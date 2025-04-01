Analysts Set Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Target Price at C$27.21

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.21.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NPI. TD Securities upped their price target on Northland Power from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -219.84%.
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.
